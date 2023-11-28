A collection of photo jokes from Censor.NET
Read more: People’s Deputy Kryvosheiev registered in Verkhovna Rada resolution on dismissal of "Servant of People" Bezuhla from post of deputy chairman of Committee on National Security
Read more: "Servant of People" Tsyba on Bezuhla’s words about Zaluzhnyi: I consider my colleague’s statements unacceptable during the war
Read more: Fate of a deputy, underside of Russian propaganda, new weapon of a barbarian. Fresh memes by Censor.NET. PHOTOS
Read more: "Servant of People" Yanchenko on statements of "Servant of People" Bezuhla: This is not the time to criticize the Armed Forces of Ukraine when Ukraine is fighting such an insidious and cruel enemy
Read more: The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense will consider the dismissal of the "servant of the people" Bezugla from the post of chairman of the subcommittee. DOCUMENT
Read more: Servant of people Bezuhla demands resignation of Chief Committee of Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: Such leadership must go
Read more: European Solidarity MPs demand that Verkhovna Rada recall Mariana Bezuhla
See more photo jokes here
Error occurred. Please, try again later.
Please wait...