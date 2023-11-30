Exhibition of photographs by volunteer Volodymyr Myroniuk (John), who died near Kurdiumivka in September 23rd. PHOTOS

Kyiv hosts an exhibition of the famous volunteer and photographer Volodymyr Myroniuk (John), who died in the battle near Kurdiumivka on September 25, 2023.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

The exhibition is held at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv, Khreshchatyk Street, 2, 5th floor.

Volodymyr Myroniuk was born in 1963 in the Lviv region. His parents were married in exile in the Komi Republic. In 2001, Myroniuk moved to the United States with his family and became a U.S. citizen.

However, in 2013, when the Revolution of Dignity began, he returned to Ukraine and participated in the Revolution in the ranks of the Self-Defense Forces and later in the volunteer unit of the Right Sector.

On the Maidan, Volodymyr started taking pictures. Many times he came to Ukraine for a long time.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Myronchuk, at the age of 58, left all his business and came to defend Ukraine.

"Volodymyr, as a volunteer in a reconnaissance group, took part in the battles for Irpin. He filmed in Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. He tried to get to where the hottest battles were. We were with him in the semi-surrounded Severodonetsk, during any shelling, he was looking for an opportunity to take a picture or turn on go-pro." said Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, in his article.

On September 25, Volodymyr Myroniuk with a camera and a go-pro alone, unaccompanied, marched in the morning to the position of Ukrainian fighters near the village of Kurdiumivka. It was one of the hottest spots. The enemy was 100 meters away.

"John" decided to show what a high cost it is to hold this position in an open place. By some miracle, he got there - and then very heavy shelling and grenade bombardment from drones began. Volodymyr Myroniuk helped to fill ammunition for the soldiers and took photos and videos. He took many amazing pictures in the trench they were fighting for. But fragments of grenades from the drone hit the hero, and he died in that battle.

His body could not be taken out for three days due to heavy shelling. And then a group of fighters with his closest friend – the fearless "Vegas" – specially came to pick up "John" in this area: they planned an entry into the position, and at night the body of Volodymyr Myroniuk was taken out by his friends," Butusov said.

Read more about Volodymyr Myroniuk (John) in Censor.NET's article.

Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.