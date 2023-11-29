Denmark patronizes reconstruction of Mykolaiv region - Zelenskyy was briefed on projects’progress. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Mykolaiv region, where he got himself acquainted with the progress of projects within the framework of Denmark’s patronage over the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the head of state.

The message reads: "During a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the presentation of projects implemented within the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark over the region.

Thus, the Head of State took part in the presentation of the office of the Embassy of Denmark in Mykolaiv and the representative office of the Danish company Bright Bird, which manages risks and organizes contacts for Danish companies in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also thanked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country's parliament and society for supporting important projects in Ukraine.

"We need such successful stories with very concrete results," the President said.

The Head of State noted the importance of implementing patronage programs in the Mykolaiv region.

"This is really an example of success. The patronage program over this region, and especially over those regions that are under attack on a daily basis, is very important. This is an example that demonstrates to other countries what we can do. And they can help rebuild Ukraine now, without waiting for global post-war recovery plans. Therefore, help Ukraine, because our country is living in a struggle right now," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine would do everything possible to preserve infrastructure, institutions and security for business even in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.

