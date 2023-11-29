ENG
Occupiers attacked Nikopol with three kamikaze drones, fired ten shells at Marhanets community. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 29 November, Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones, and the Marhanets community was shelled with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy became more active in the middle of the day. He directed his weapons at Nikopol district.

They attacked the district centre with three kamikaze drones. A private house was damaged.

He shelled the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. Ten shells were fired.

No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

As noted, the day passed calmly in the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

