SSU conducts searches in the Pochaiv Lavra: Clergymen of the UOC-MP questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state apart from the Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The Security Service is conducting investigative actions on the territory of the Pochaiv Dormition Monastery of the UOC (MP) on the fact that the monastery’s leadership is involved in inciting national hatred and enmity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the SSU press service.

"According to the investigation, representatives of the Pochaiv Lavra posted a publication on the monastery's website that insulted the national honour and dignity of Jews and incited religious hatred towards representatives of all churches except the UOC. In addition, in this post, the clergy of the UOC (MP) questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state separate from Russia," the statement reads.

The examination confirmed the presence in the text of the online publication the statements inciting ethnic hatred and enmity.

The investigation under criminal proceedings is continuing under the Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, religion, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

Read more: SSU notified rector of Pochaiv Theological Seminary of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) of suspicion that he was engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities













