War in Ukraine
Occupiers mortared civilian infrastructure in Seredyna-Buda, wounding man. PHOTO

Today, on 30 November, Russians fired mortars at the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region. A 39-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds.

This is reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 30 November 2023, at about 10:30 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers carried out a mortar attack on the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a 39-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds. A local shop and cars were also damaged," the statement said.

