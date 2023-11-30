5 more "schemes for evaders" eliminated in five regions of Ukraine, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service eliminated 4 more mobilisation evasion schemes operating in different regions of Ukraine. The detainees include a Kyiv-based owner of a transport company that imitated international passenger transportation and an official of a State Emergency Service unit in Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that for money, the defendants smuggled evaders to EU countries on the basis of forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" was up to 8 thousand US dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the escape and its method.

Thus, in Kyiv and Ternopil region, three criminals were exposed who sent fugitives to EU countries as drivers of international passenger routes.

See more: In Zakarpattia, organizers of scheme of transporting men abroad were detained - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

The fraud was organised by a 48-year-old Kyiv resident who purchased a transport company using a front person.

His accomplice from the Ternopil region was looking for people who wanted to avoid mobilisation. To ensure unimpeded border crossing, their names were entered in advance into the "Shlyakh" information system as drivers of foreign routes.

Another accomplice of the defendants accompanied the pseudo-drivers to their foreign destination and returned to Ukraine driving a minibus.





See more: Blogger Oleshko, who fled abroad and urges men to evade draft, was notified of suspicion, - SSU. PHOTO

To conceal their criminal actions, the offenders re-registered and changed their car licence plates every two weeks. At the same time, the dealers tried to receive money for the "service" mainly through intermediaries.

"An official of one of the units of the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad region was detained in Kropyvnytskyi.

In return for bribes, he offered potential recruits employment with the SSES. In this way, the defendant "guaranteed" them a "reservation" from mobilisation," the statement said.

Read more: In Odesa, an agent of Main Intelligence Directorate of RF was detained, who transferred to the invaders data on the locations of territorial defense and Marine Corps units, - the SSU. PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia, two residents of the Tyachiv district were smuggling fugitives to a neighbouring European country by swimming across the border river. The price of the "service" included a wetsuit, which they used to equip their clients with.

A resident of Chernivtsi district, an employee of a local construction company, was detained in Bukovyna for smuggling fugitives to the EU through forest trails.

Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: 650 thous. men of military age have left Ukraine for EU countries since beginning of full-scale war - media



