Consequences of Russian attack on Sadove village in Kherson region. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of the village by the Russian invaders, three people were killed.

The consequences of the strike were made public by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians attacked the village of Sadove from the air," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that 3 people died as a result of the strike on Sadove village.

