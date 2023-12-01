Ruscists attacked Toretsk: three people receiving humanitarian aid wounded. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian invaders shelled the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

At 10:30, the Russian invaders fired on the city. They probably fired from mortars.

"Russian troops targeted a residential area. Three civilians who came to receive humanitarian aid at the administrative building were injured by the shelling. An 86-year-old woman and two men aged 63 and 34 were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. The latter is in serious condition," the statement said.

The explosions damaged multi-storey residential buildings.

See more: Upgraded Bohdana self-propelled artillery system with ammunition delivery system is already operating at front. PHOTO



