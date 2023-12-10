Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 338,820 people (+700 per day), 5,636 tanks, 8,064 artillery systems, 10,529 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 338,820 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 338,820 (+700) people,
tanks - 5636 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles - 10529 (+10) units,
of artillery systems - 8064 (+6) units,
MLRS - 919 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 605 (+0) units,
aircraft - 324 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAV of the operational-tactical level - 6136 (+0),
cruise missiles - 1586 (+1),
ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,623 (+25) units,
special equipment - 1162 (+3)
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
