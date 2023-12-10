Enemy strikes in Kupiansk district, there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 December, the enemy attacked the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, 4 garages were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"A fire broke out in one of the garage boxes," the statement said.

According to rescuers, there were no casualties or injuries.