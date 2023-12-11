People’s memorial to those killed in Russian strike on 14 January burns down in Dnipro city. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, a public transport stop burned down, becoming a "people’s memorial" to the victims of a Russian missile attack on a building on Peremoha Embankment on 14 January 2023.

The press service of the National Police reported this to Censor.NET.

"Today, a fire broke out at a bus stop where citizens left toys, lamps, and flowers to commemorate the victims of the Russian strike.

Police are currently identifying witnesses to the incident, checking surveillance cameras, and taking all necessary measures to establish the cause of the fire.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code. The investigation is ongoing.

Local residents are outraged by what happened, reports Suspilne.

"I just don't have words. There are so many people here, so many tears, so many deaths. The toys, they were in the way, they are a memory, people brought them to express their condolences to those who died in this house," said local resident Lyudmila Nikitina.





Valeriy Kravchenko lives near the house that was hit by the rocket. He said that on 14 January he was at the scene 15 minutes after the explosion.

"The people who died in this house were killed twice, the first time when the missile hit here, and the second time when the memory of people was mocked like this," he said.

A new toy, flag and flowers have now been brought to the "people's memorial".

As you know, on 14 January 2023, the Russian occupiers struck a high-rise building in Dnipro with an X-22 Burya missile (a Soviet supersonic long-range air-launched anti-ship cruise missile). As a result, 46 people were killed