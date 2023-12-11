ENG
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Rocket fragments damaged residential buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Darnytsia District State Administration in Kyiv, Mykola Kalashnyk.

It is noted that residential buildings in the neighbourhood were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

"In several streets, the blast wave blew out windows of a dozen residential buildings. Rescue services and ambulances are at the scene, and investigative and operational groups are working. In the near future, utilities will start working to eliminate the consequences of the night air attack," the statement said.

Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 01
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 02
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 03
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 04
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 05
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 06
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 07
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 08
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 09
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 10
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 11
Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv 12

