ENG
6 997 26
war (20410) Censor.NET (29) drones from Censor.NET readers (76) Dyki Shershni (86)

520 FPV drones "Dyki Shershni" ("Wild Hornets") were produced in November and sent to front line. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Thanks to the Censor.NET and Butusov+ communities, UAH 8.5 million was raised last month, which was used to manufacture 520 FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, it was purchased:

- 435 batteries;
- 300 detonators;
- 10 video communication repeaters (own production);
- 7 backpacks for FPV backpacks;
- Equipment for the operator - 8 sets;
- Signal amplification antennas - 15 pieces;

The drones were received:

- The Bulava strike unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade;
- "Taistra" unit from the 10th Edelweiss Brigade;
- "Achilles" from the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade;
- The Third Assault Brigade and the Fifth Assault Brigade;
- The Asgard unit;
- 40th Separate Artillery Brigade;
- 1st Separate Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves";
- Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine;
- Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard.

Details for raising money for Wild Hornets:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

520 FPV drones Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets) were produced in November and sent to front line 01
520 FPV drones Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets) were produced in November and sent to front line 02
520 FPV drones Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets) were produced in November and sent to front line 03
520 FPV drones Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets) were produced in November and sent to front line 04

