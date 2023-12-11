Girl was raped during occupation of Kharkiv region: Two Russian occupiers are served suspicion notices. PHOTO

Two Russian invaders who raped a girl during the occupation of Kharkiv region have been notified of suspicion.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Last spring, during the occupation of one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, a girl was raped by a Russian soldier.

Law enforcers identified the war criminal as a 45-year-old colonel, commander of the 99th self-propelled artillery regiment of the 3rd motorised rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, with the call sign "Wolf".

His subordinate, a 22-year-old driver of the 752nd motorised rifle regiment of the 3rd motorised rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, nicknamed 'Maloy', was also involved in the crime.

According to the investigation, both occupiers visited houses and conducted "checks" on the local population. In one of the households, a subordinate offered the girl to have dinner with his commander, but she refused.

Later, the perpetrators returned to the same house. The girl was in the basement because of the heavy shelling by the RF Armed Forces with her family. The occupiers took her father out of the basement and put a gun to his temple. They locked all the other family members in the basement and the driver had to make sure that no one came out.

Watch more: After failed assault on forest belt in Avdiivka direction, battlefield is littered with Russian corpses. VIDEO

The commander dragged the girl into the house and raped her. All the time, he held a gun in his hand and threatened to shoot the victim.

This is not the first violent crime charged against the suspects. As previously reported, last spring, they also raped a girl in one of the settlements of Kharkiv region. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent the indictment to the Dzerzhynskyi District Court of Kharkiv. The trial is ongoing.

Both occupiers are currently wanted.

Read more: Russian army seeks to take initiative on battlefield before Russian elections in March, - ISW