Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon Chief Austin and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown in US. PHOTOS
During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.
"We discussed challenges to global security, developments on the frontline and further Ukrainian-American defense cooperation.
I am grateful to the United States for the implementation of our agreements, especially on strengthening air defense, as well as to Secretary Austin and General Brown for their leadership," Zelenskyy said.
