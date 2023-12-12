Man was wounded as result of shelling of Tyahynka in Kherson region by occupiers. PHOTOS

The Russian army fired on Tyahynka in the Kherson region. A local resident was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.



"A 50-year-old man was injured in his own home. He was hospitalised for medical care. The victim was diagnosed with contusion, blast injury, bruises and concussion," the statement said.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the shelling took place at around 14:00. According to preliminary information, the Russian army shelled the village with artillery.



