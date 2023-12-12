Azerbaijan sends 20 trucks of energy aid to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Another shipment of energy aid from our partners left the Republic of Azerbaijan for Ukraine - 20 trucks carrying more than 550 metres of electrical cables and 6 sets of transformer stations.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

As noted, 20 trucks are carrying more than 550 metres of electrical cables and 6 sets of transformer stations. This is the third batch of aid that Ukraine will receive from its Azerbaijani partners to restore the power system.

The total amount of energy assistance will be over $7.6 million.

"Fast and high-quality restoration of power equipment during the war is a challenge for our power engineers. But thanks to our partners, we can quickly restore damaged facilities, thereby strengthening our energy security," said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.

The Ministry of Energy reported that the first batch of 10 trucks containing power transformers and backup power plants has already been distributed to energy companies in the regions most affected by Russian hostile attacks. In particular, the aid has been delivered to electricity distribution system operators in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, companies in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Lviv regions received equipment.

The equipment from Azerbaijan was also sent for the needs of the transmission system operator and the mining sector. The second consignment of 37 items will be distributed in the near future.

"The next batch of aid will include power, oil transformers, electric transformers, complete substations, high voltage cabinets, wires, cables and other equipment for the operation of fuel and energy companies. In total, the agreement provides for four stages of shipment of goods, which should arrive in Ukraine by the end of January 2024," the Ministry of Energy added.

