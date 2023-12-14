Border guards detain four men trying to illegally enter Slovakia. PHOTO

Border guards of the Velykyi Bereznyi department detained four border offenders who were planning to get to Slovakia.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Servicemen of the Velykyi Bereznyi department stopped a group of men in the border area during verification activities. The fugitives acted on the instructions of the organizer, who planned an illegal trip to Slovakia. Law enforcement officers found out that one of the detainees already had an "experience" of border violations: he was detained at the end of September at the site of a neighboring unit," the statement said.

See more: Border guards shoot down enemy FPV drones that attacked their positions. PHOTOS