Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

For the second evening in a row, the Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with "Shahed" UAVs. The air alert in the region lasted for more than 7 hours.

This was announced by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The anti-aircraft defense forces accurately worked out every enemy target. As a result of the falling fragments of downed kamikaze drones, the dormitory was damaged. 11 people were injured, including 3 children. Children and two adults were hospitalized. "Two 8-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl have contusions and closed brain injuries, while adults have concussions and injuries," the message reads.

As a result of the shelling, 11 buildings were damaged, two cars burned to the ground.

Also, according to Kiper, the Izmail district was attacked at night.

"Terrorists sent more than 20 attack drones there. Their target was port infrastructure. Warehouses were destroyed, people were not injured," Kiper said.
































