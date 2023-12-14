ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13134 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
5 258 4
drone (769) shoot out (8814) Odesa region (427)

Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

For the second evening in a row, the Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with "Shahed" UAVs. The air alert in the region lasted for more than 7 hours.

This was announced by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The anti-aircraft defense forces accurately worked out every enemy target. As a result of the falling fragments of downed kamikaze drones, the dormitory was damaged. 11 people were injured, including 3 children. Children and two adults were hospitalized. "Two 8-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl have contusions and closed brain injuries, while adults have concussions and injuries," the message reads.

As a result of the shelling, 11 buildings were damaged, two cars burned to the ground.

Also, according to Kiper, the Izmail district was attacked at night.

"Terrorists sent more than 20 attack drones there. Their target was port infrastructure. Warehouses were destroyed, people were not injured," Kiper said.

Read more: Both victims of enemy attack in Odesa region are in serious condition

Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 01
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 02
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 03
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 04
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 05
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 06
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 07
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 08
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 09
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 10
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 11
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 12
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 13
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 14
Attack on Odesa: residential buildings and port infrastructure were damaged 15

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 