At night, occupiers shelled village of Pidsredne in Kharkiv region, two people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled more than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region yesterday.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 02:40 the enemy fired on Pidseredne village in the Kupiansk district. Two men aged 34 and 65 were injured. The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Their condition is moderate," the statement said.

On the afternoon of 23 December, as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan. In Kozacha Lopan village, 4 private households and a gas pipeline were damaged, and a private house in Kupyansk was on fire.

Read more: Defense forces of Northern direction about enemy SRG: We are trying to stop them with artillery before crossing state border







