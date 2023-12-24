Day in Donetsk region: Novoukrainka, Kurakhove, and Avdiivka are under attack. 6 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET concerning the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a house in Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar district was damaged in the Volnovakha direction.

"In the Donetsk direction, 1 person was wounded in Heorhiivka of the Marinka district. Five people were wounded in Kurakhove. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was registered. In the Horlivka sector, 4 houses were damaged in the Toretsk district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 3 private houses and 1 multi-story building were damaged," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk direction, Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman district and Siversk were shelled.

Also read: One day in Donetsk region: houses and an industrial building damaged by shelling, casualties. PHOTO.

According to the RMA, Russians wounded 6 residents of the Donetsk region over the last day.







