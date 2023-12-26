Zelenskyy is asked to assign title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to lieutenant colonel of Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of 206 Separate battalion of TRO Vitaliy Baranov. PHOTO

The website of the Office of the President has posted a petition in the "Petitions" section to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Vitaliy Baranov, a brave defender of our Motherland, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of the 206th Separate Territorial Defence Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant petition.

The petition was posted by Tatiana Semenova on 11 October this year. So far, more than 22.5 thousand signatures have been collected. The signature collection will last for another 18 days.

We remind that, in order for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to respond to the petition, it should collect 25,000 signatures.

"Mr President!



I am asking you to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Vitaliy Anatoliyovych Baranov, a brave defender of our Motherland, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of the 206th Separate Territorial Defence Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vitaliy Anatoliyovych Baranov was born on 10 April, 1967 in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region. He was a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a participant of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He had the call sign "Biba".

Participant of the Revolution of Dignity. After the occupation of the Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stood up to defend his homeland. In September 2014, he was mobilised to the 90th separate airborne battalion as an assistant to the battalion commander for operational support. The battalion performed combat missions at the Donetsk airport and on the outskirts of Donetsk - Opytne, Vodiane, Pisky. On 22 January 2015, he took command of the battalion.

On 25 September 2015, he was demobilised to the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He worked as an assistant to the head of the Society for the Defence of Ukraine. He headed the all-Ukrainian public organisation "United by War. 90th Battalion".

In 2015, he worked in the Ukrainian Defence Forces. He created an NGO that took care of former "cyborgs".

From August 2022, he commanded the 206th separate territorial defence battalion of the 241st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, served in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, northern Kharkiv region, and twice in the Bakhmut direction (February-March and September-October 2023).

For personal courage, conscientious and impeccable service to the Ukrainian people, and exemplary performance of military duty, he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III Class (10 October 2015) and II Class (12 October 2016).

Vitaliy Baranov died while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk sector.

Heroes do not die! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes! Glory to the Nation! Death to the enemies!" the petition reads.

Pavlo Tuka called for support for this petition.

"Good morning, friends. As never before, I ask you to pay attention to this petition and spread it. Vitaliy Baranov (Biba) was a truly incredible person who made a huge contribution to our future victory! We only need to collect a few thousand signatures! Please support him, because he deserves it!" says Tuka.