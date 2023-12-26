Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 354,960 people (+ 1010 per day), 23 ships/boats, 5899 tanks, 8366 artillery systems. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 354,960 Russian invaders. The General Staff also confirms the destruction of the Russian ship.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.12.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 354960 (+1010) people / persons,

tanks - 5899 (+22) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 10956 (+37) units,

artillery systems - 8366 (+19) units,

MLRS - 934 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 614 (+1) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6458 (+22),

cruise missiles - 1618 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 11109 (+34) units,

special equipment - 1239 (+5)

