War in Ukraine
As result of strike on port of Feodosia, Novocherkassk and partially another ship sank. SATELLITE PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Satellite footage of the port of Feodosia has been posted online, showing the result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ work on Russian ships.

According to Censor.NET, satellite photos were posted online.

They show that, in addition to the large landing ship Novocherkassk, another ship has partially sunk.

Earlier it was reported that the attack destroyed a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the ship was "damaged".

Read more: Crew of "Novocherkassk" in occupied Feodosia was destroyed, - Ihnat

