Japan donates batch of vehicles to Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET Photo News Auto War in Ukraine
The Ministry of Defence of Japan donated a batch of vehicles for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This was reported by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"On 21 December, several vehicles from the Ministry of Defence of Japan arrived at the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Japan's support will continue next year," the embassy said.
Judging by the photos, the vehicles provided are second-generation Mitsubishi Type 73s. They have been produced in Japan since 1996. These vehicles can be equipped with various heavy machine guns and anti-tank grenade launchers. A special version with bulletproof glass was developed for use in the Iraq war.
The photo also shows a tracked dump truck manufactured by Morooka.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...