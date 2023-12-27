5 people died and 3 were injured as result of shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled Donetsk region, killing 5 people and injuring 3 others.

This was announced by the acting head of the RMA Ihor Moroz, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in Avdiivka, one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of shelling. An infrastructure facility was also damaged.

"In the Mariinka district, 1 person was killed in Krasnohorivka and 1 injured in Kostiantynivka. In Kurakhove, 6 multi-story buildings were damaged. In Ocheretyne district, a house in Orlivka was damaged, Novobakhmutivka was shelled.



In the Horlivka sector, 3 people died in the Toretsk district: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Pivnichne," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk sector, Russia-backed militants shelled three streets of Pereyizne in the Zvanivka district and three streets of Siversk. Torske and Zarichne in the Lyman district are under fire.



In just 24 hours, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region and wounded 3 more.

Read: Rashists attack research institution in Kherson district. One person was killed, - Interior Ministry









