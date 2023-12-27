ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14245 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
1 464 0
drone (766) shoot out (8798) Odesa region (427)

Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

On the night of 26-27 December, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa and the region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, country houses in the suburbs were damaged and destroyed. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. Shrapnel also damaged one of the uninhabited new buildings in Odesa.

Two people were killed and three others were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Odesa at night, one person was killed, three others were wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 01
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 02
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 03
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 04
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 05
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 06
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 07
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died 08

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 