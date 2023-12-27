1 464 0
Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region: two people died. PHOTOS
On the night of 26-27 December, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa and the region.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the enemy attack, country houses in the suburbs were damaged and destroyed. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. Shrapnel also damaged one of the uninhabited new buildings in Odesa.
Two people were killed and three others were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.
