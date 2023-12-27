ENG
Kherson railway station is recovering from yesterday’s shelling. PHOTO

Kherson railway station is already recovering from yesterday’s shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"We are grateful to the military administration and volunteers for their efficient work! Flights are arriving on schedule today," the statement said.

Read also: Council of Europe Secretary General Pejčinović-Burić condemns Russian shelling of Kherson

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 26 December, Russian invaders attacked an evacuation train at the Kherson railway station. A policeman was killed and four people were injured. The energy infrastructure of Kherson was severely damaged by yesterday's Russian shelling. 70% of subscribers remain without electricity.

