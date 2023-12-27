AFU grenade launcher Pavlo Zolotaryov died in battle in Lyman direction. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, Pavlo Zolotaryov, a grenade launcher of AFU, was killed in the battles in the Lyman sector.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Irpen, Kyiv region, Oleksandr Markushyn, Censor.NET reports.

"Another loss among the best sons of our community - Pavlo Zolotaryov from Irpin was killed in action in the Lyman sector. Our defender was born and raised in Irpin, graduated from Lyceum No. 1 and Irpin Vocational College. Yesterday he would have turned 45, but now he will forever remain 44... From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Pavlo joined Territorial Defense to defend his hometown. He actively helped with the evacuation, taking people to the bridge in Romanivka in his own car," the statement said.

It is also noted that he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July this year. He served as a grenade launcher. His comrades call Pavlo a caring person who always tried to maintain the high morale of the team. He constantly improved himself and had critical thinking.

Pavlo is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

The funeral service will begin tomorrow in Irpin.