Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers fired from multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and used drones at towns and villages in the Polohiv and Vasylivka districts of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region, Censor.NET informs.

On 26 December, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Huliaypilske, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Plavni came under fire from the occupation forces. Most of the hits were on the houses of local residents. The roofs of the houses were destroyed, windows were smashed, and the backyards were damaged. The police noted that there was no information about any injuries.

Read more on Censor.NET: Kherson railway station is recovering from yesterday's shelling. PHOTO.







