Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region: 4 people died and 14 were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Kherson region experienced one of the most massive attacks by the Russian terrorist army, targeting infrastructure and crowded places. In Kherson, explosions were heard around the clock, the enemy fired at all districts of the city

This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers fired from multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, aircraft, UAVs, and launched a missile strike. A Russian shell killed a 61-year-old man in Tyahyntsi. A 50-year-old man was wounded in Shyroka Balka as a result of shelling.

In Mykilske, an enemy shell hit a residential building, killing a 71-year-old man, and a 70-year-old local resident was killed in a second attack on the village, and two women aged 50 and 52 were wounded. A police investigative team came under fire, damaging their vehicle, but the officers were not injured.

Yesterday, Russians attacked Beryslav with drones, dropping ammunition on residential areas. A 41-year-old man suffered a traumatic amputation of his upper limb.

In the evening, the occupiers conducted a combined shelling of the Kherson railway station. The shelling killed a 29-year-old police officer of the Kirovohrad region and wounded two police officers of the Kherson region aged 34 and 38. Two civilians aged 34 and 51 were also wounded.

The center of Kherson was attacked by enemy drones of the Shahed-136 type. The explosions damaged 2 multi-story buildings and a shopping center and caused a fire. Naddnipryanske suffered the same attack. Warehouses were damaged there. In the coastal area of the town, a Russian shell wounded a 56-year-old man.

Antonivka came under heavy shelling, a 46-year-old man was wounded there. The Russian army struck Chornobaivka with three rockets. The powerful explosions damaged a school building and residential buildings. A 43-year-old and a 47-year-old man who were in a car at the time of the shelling were wounded. A 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were also wounded.







































