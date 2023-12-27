Occupants surrender in groups in Zaporizhzhia direction due to heavy losses and inhuman attitude of commanders - OC "West". PHOTOS

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the second group of Russian occupants from the 71st Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered.

This is reported by OC "West", Censor.NET reports.

According to the prisoners, the reasons for this are the inhumane attitude of the Russian command and heavy losses in Russian units.

"The occupiers noted that every day groups formed of untrained fighters from among the mobilized and those who have recently signed a contract are sent to assault, from which they do not return.



The commanders of the 71st Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces assure the soldiers before they are sent that they will be far from the front line and will be replaced by other soldiers in a short time. Therefore, the groups, finding themselves without food and ammunition under fire, decide to surrender," the statement reads.

