As result of explosion of Russian large landing ship "Novocherkassk", pieces of metal was scattered in center of occupied Feodosia. PHOTO

In occupied Feodosia on December 27, pieces of metal were found all over the city after the shelling of the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk in the seaport.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

The damaged iron fragments cannot be identified and are found on the streets in the central part of the city.

Damage caused by the explosion continues to be reported in Feodosia. Many houses near the port have broken windows and damaged frames.

As a reminder, on the night of December 26, powerful explosions occurred in Feodosia near the port. Subsequently, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported a strike on a large Russian landing ship Novocherkassk.