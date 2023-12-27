In Dnipropetrovsk region, unknown person shot car, driver was killed. Special police operation was announced. PHOTO

An unidentified man wearing a balaclava shot at a car on a highway in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing the driver. A special police operation has been announced in the region.

This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"On December 27, at about 6 p.m., the police station received a report that on the H-31 highway, an unknown man wearing a balaclava jumped onto the road and fired several shots, first from a machine gun with a silencer, at a car. The driver died on the spot as a result of his injuries," the statement said.

A special police operation has been launched in the region to search for and detain the offender.

The police leadership and the investigative team arrived at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the crime. All police services are searching for the suspect.

