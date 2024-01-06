1 559 3
Enemy shelled Tiahynka district of Kherson region, there is significant destruction. PHOTOS
The occupiers attacked the Tiahynka district of the Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.
As noted, the shelling caused significant damage.
"In particular, a village council building, modular houses where internally displaced persons lived, a warehouse with humanitarian aid, and private cars were destroyed," the statement said.
