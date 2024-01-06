In morning, Ruscists attacked Nikopol, man was killed, and 16-year-old girl was among wounded. Houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 6 January, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians killed a 45-year-old man and wounded a 16-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man.

"It happened in the morning. The enemy hit Nikopol with artillery. 13 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged in the town. Several cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were hit," the statement said.

Information on the consequences of the shelling is still being clarified.