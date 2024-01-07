ENG
Russian Army Armed Forces HQ liquidation elimination

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 364,730 people (+860 per day), 6,022 tanks, 8,653 artillery systems, 11,180 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 364,730 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 364730 (+860) people,

tanks - 6022 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11180 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 8653 (+36) units,

MLRS - 951 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 637 (+4) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6811 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1786 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 11523 (+45) units,

special equipment - 1327 (+10)

"The data is being updated," the statement said.

