Defense forces destroyed unfinished railway bridge, fuel tanks and engineering transport in Hranitne, Donetsk region - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 6 January, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a half-built railway bridge, fuel tanks, and engineering vehicles near the village of Hranitne in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the launch of a direct railway from Russia is now a closed issue for a long time.

"As a bonus, due to a strong attempt to bring down the 'heavenly punishment', we have established the location of new air defense batteries in the Mariupol region - the coordinates have already been passed on to the relevant services," he adds.

