Attacks on Kharkiv region: two men were taken from rubble in Zmiiv, one of wounded died in hospital as result of shelling of Kharkiv on January 2. PHOTO

Over 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by hostile attacks yesterday.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 07:00, the occupiers launched at least 4 missile attacks on Kharkiv, the type of missile is being established. An enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured, her condition is light. The victim was hospitalised. At 22:18, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, also came under hostile fire in the morning. A private house was damaged. A 90- and a 60-year-old man were rescued from the rubble. Another woman remains under the rubble.

During the day, the enemy repeatedly shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. 6 houses, 2 production workshops and cars were damaged.

On 7 January, the enemy struck twice near Liptsi village and Hlyboke village of Kharkiv district, and fired on Slobozhanske village of Kharkiv district.

As a result of the shelling of Senkove village of Kupyansk district, a 17-year-old boy was wounded. A private house was damaged in the village of Vesele, Kharkiv district.

Around 02:00 p.m. on 7 January, the enemy fired on Oleksandrivka village of Bohodukhiv district. Three houses were damaged. At 02:34 p.m. a 50-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of Nechvolodivka village of Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. Around 10:50 p.m. the enemy attacked Vilcha village in Chuhuiv district. A geriatric boarding house was damaged. There were no casualties.

"Unfortunately, one of the wounded in the shelling of Kharkiv on 2 January, a 56-year-old man, died in hospital at night, he had been in serious condition for a long time," the statement said.

Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan of Kharkiv district; Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district; Potikhonove, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka of Kupyansk district also came under artillery and mortar attacks. The enemy conducted air strikes on Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.





