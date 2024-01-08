Consequences of Russian missile strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 January, the enemy launched missile attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Novomoskovsk, Kryvyi Rih and the district... This is how the settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region look like. People there woke up from explosions. Missiles were destroying everything around. They were aimed at civilians by a bloodthirsty neighbour. We will not forgive!" he said.

Read more: Massive missile attack on Ukraine: four killed, 38 wounded













