Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants fired on the territory of the region, 86 attacks were recorded.

This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past day, the Russian military shelled the territory of the region. A total of 86 attacks were recorded.

The attacks damaged 15 private households," the statement said.

Investigative teams, experts and explosives experts were working at the scene.

Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region 01
Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region 02
Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region 03
Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region 04

