There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in frontline hospitals need devices to save limbs. And soldiers on the front line need drones and charging stations.

This was reported by volunteer Natalia Yusupova on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The frontline hospital urgently needs external fixation devices to save the legs and arms of our soldiers. There are a lot of seriously wounded, doctors operate around the clock without rest. The bill for 60 devices is 150 thousand UAH. Please help us, the injuries are very severe.

The assault unit is also in great need of the following:

Tablets - 43 thousand UAH
Charging stations - 60 thousand UAH
And drones, drones are very much needed," the statement said.

In the new year, Yusupova paid for and sent to the front charging stations - 50 thousand UAH, three Mavic 3 drones - 225 thousand UAH, a thermal imager - 57 thousand UAH, clothes for the wounded - 23 700 UAH and chemical heating pads.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]

Privatbank - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Bank card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 01
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 02
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 03
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 04
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 05
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 06
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 07
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 08
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 09
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 10
There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line 11

