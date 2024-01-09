ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15128 visitors online
News Photo WorldWar in Ukraine
3 971 28
UK (827) training (502)

Since 2022, UK has trained 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

33 thousand Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in the UK as part of Operation Interflex.

This was stated by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on its Twitter(X), Censor.NET reports.

"33 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have been trained as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex," the statement said.

The agency added that the operation will continue in 2024, "as well as the UK's support for Ukraine."

Read more: First group of Ukrainian pilots completed basic training for flights on F-16 in UK

Since 2022, UK has trained 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers 01
Since 2022, UK has trained 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers 02
Since 2022, UK has trained 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers 03

Read more: World forced Putin to go with outstretched hand to DPRK – British Defense Minister Shapps

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 