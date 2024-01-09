3 971 28
Since 2022, UK has trained 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET World War in Ukraine
33 thousand Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in the UK as part of Operation Interflex.
This was stated by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on its Twitter(X), Censor.NET reports.
"33 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have been trained as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex," the statement said.
The agency added that the operation will continue in 2024, "as well as the UK's support for Ukraine."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...