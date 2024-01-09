ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15128 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
7 480 5
Russian Army (6205) war (20360) liquidation (1145) elimination (2601)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 365 990 people (+ 820 per day), 6036 tanks, 8672 artillery systems, 11 203 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 365,990 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 365990 (+820) people,

tanks - 6036 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11203 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 8672 (+6) units,

MLRS - 954 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 638 (+0) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6823 (+1),

cruise missiles - 1805 (+18),

warships /boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11552 (+10) units,

special equipment - 1333 (+5)

Watch more: Kamikaze drone eliminated Russian soldier who pretended to be dead. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 365 990 people (+ 820 per day), 6036 tanks, 8672 artillery systems, 11 203 armored combat vehicles 01

"The data are being clarified," the General Staff adds. 

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 