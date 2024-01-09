ENG
Occupants fired 3 missiles at Pokrovsk - hit industrial building. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region. The night in the Donetsk region was relatively calm, with no reports of casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press center of Donetsk RMA.

As noted, at night, Russians fired three rockets at Pokrovsk, hitting an industrial building. In the Kurakhove community, the outskirts of Hostre and the industrial area of Kurakhove were shelled. In the Marinka community, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Yelizavetivka are under fire.

It is also reported that 9 houses were damaged in Torske of the Lyman community.

"Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk," the statement said.

Occupants fired 3 missiles at Pokrovsk - hit industrial building 01

