Three new "schemes for evaders" have been eliminated: among organizers there is ex-adviser to head of AP since Yanukovych - SSU. PHOTO report

The Security Service blocked three more schemes of evasion from mobilisation and illegal departure abroad by men of military age. As a result of complex measures, the organisers of the schemes were detained in different regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that among the organisers there is a former adviser to the head of the Yanukovych administration and an official of the military medical commission, who earned up to USD 10,000 from each evader.

For money, the defendants facilitated the escape of potential recruits abroad bypassing checkpoints or on the basis of forged documents.

For example, in Kyiv: a criminal group that smuggled fugitives to the EU under the guise of international passenger transport drivers was neutralised.

The group was headed by a resident of the capital, who from 2012 to early 2014 served as an adviser to the head of the fugitive president's administration.

To implement the scheme, the former official registered his clients with a controlled carrier company and registered them in the "Shlyakh" system as drivers of foreign routes.

Also in Zakarpattia: an official of the local military medical commission was exposed for selling fake medical reports on medical fitness for service to evaders.

Later, the defendant's clients planned to leave Ukraine as "written off" from the military register. SSU officers detained the military commission official while he was transferring a part of the bribe.

Ternopil region: SSU military counter-intelligence eliminated another channel of illegal migration. A volunteer of a local charity fund and a resident of the region were involved in its organisation.

In return for a monetary "reward", they would take the fugitives to the border with a European country and then show them detours through forest trails.

The Ukrainian security service detained both men while they were attempting to smuggle several fugitives from the draft out of Ukraine.

The detainees have been notified of suspicion in connection with all the facts revealed, and two of them are already in custody. The investigations are ongoing. The organisers and their accomplices face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In addition, the issue of qualifying criminal acts and bringing to justice the offenders themselves is being resolved.











