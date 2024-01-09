ENG
drone (763) Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (11) Russia (9739)

Kamikaze drone attacks oil depot in Russian city of Orel. PHOTOS

The Russian city of Orel reported a kamikaze drone attack on an oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.

It is noted that the UAV allegedly crashed into an empty tank on the territory of the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the city of Orel. There were no preliminary injuries.

At the same time, operational services are checking information about an alleged second UAV over the oil depot. And locals reported a large explosion.

Kamikaze drone attacks oil depot in Russian city of Orel 01
Kamikaze drone attacks oil depot in Russian city of Orel 02
Kamikaze drone attacks oil depot in Russian city of Orel 03

