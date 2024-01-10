Retired colonel from Zhytomyr, who worked for Wagner PMC intelligence, sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTOS

The former colonel worked with Wagner PMC intelligence for about six months.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors proved in court that from September 2022 to February 2023, the former colonel actively cooperated with the intelligence of the private military company Wagner. He had military experience and had previously headed the intelligence headquarters of the missile and artillery forces.

To fulfil the tasks of the Russian supervisor, the convict studied the location of strategically important facilities, military units, the number of military vehicles moving along the route of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He monitored the presence of defence facilities near administrative buildings and law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

He plotted the intelligence on a detailed map of the regional centre, took photos and sent them to the enemy intelligence.

The man also collected and passed to the 'Wagnerites' the personal data of the commanders of one of the military units. At the same time, he was aware of the gravity of his crime and complained to his supervisor that he was "risking his freedom" with such cooperation. The convict communicated with the representative of the so-called 'Wagner group' via a social network and Telegram, which is banned in Ukraine. For conspiracy, he chose the call sign 'Snarov'.

The offender was detained in March 2023. The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of custody with the right to be released on bail. The money was paid.

Later, the man violated his obligations and tried to flee to Belarus. He was detained while trying to cross the border. He has been in custody since then.

"During the trial, the traitor did not admit his guilt. He behaved defiantly and used his health condition to delay the case. He did not hide his pro-Russian ideological views, confirming his disdain for Ukrainians," the Prosecutor General's Office concluded.

The convict was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was also deprived of his military rank.

