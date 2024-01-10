In evening, occupants fired twice at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, without casualties. PHOTO report

On the evening of 9 January, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, and around midnight, they shelled the Marhanets community.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

At night, the occupiers shelled one of the villages of the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured.

